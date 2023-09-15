All of I-25 closed in Pueblo due to semi crash under the Abriendo Ave bridge

PUEBLO — Emergency responders have all access and traffic for I-25 near the Abriendo Ave bridge closed due to an overturned semi in both lanes of traffic.

Anyone who commutes in the area can expect long delays due to detours.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how long it will take to clean up the roadway and remove the vehicle.

Stay up to date on traffic conditions using KOAA News5's Interactive Traffic Map.

I-25 is closed heading northbound and southbound between exits 97A - Central Avenue to Northern Avenue and Exit 97B -Abriendo Avenue due to an accident under the Abriendo Bridge. For information on when the road will be open check the Colorado Department of Transportations pages pic.twitter.com/xYbbQhW4eQ — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) September 15, 2023

