All of I-25 closed in Pueblo due to semi crash under the Abriendo Ave bridge

Pueblo Police
A major crash under the Abriendo Ave bridge has stopped all north and southbound traffic on I-25 in Pueblo.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Sep 15, 2023
PUEBLO — Emergency responders have all access and traffic for I-25 near the Abriendo Ave bridge closed due to an overturned semi in both lanes of traffic.

Anyone who commutes in the area can expect long delays due to detours.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how long it will take to clean up the roadway and remove the vehicle.

