Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

All lanes of southbound North Academy Blvd to reopen Friday after emergency water main repairs

WATER BREAK.jpeg
Colorado Springs Utilities
WATER BREAK.jpeg
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, October 15, southbound traffic on Academy Blvd was reduced to one lane in order to repair a water leak on the 42" water main at Academy and Meadowland.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, CSU worked through the night Tuesday to repair the water main, but Southbound Academy Blvd remains restricted to one lane as of Wednesday.

Academy Blvd is scheduled to be fully reopened by Friday afternoon.
___



Metal Detection Devices Approved For D49 School District

The school board approved the use of a portable metal detector and two hand-held wands at schools.

Metal detection devices approved for D49 school threats

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community