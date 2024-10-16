All lanes of southbound North Academy Blvd to reopen Friday after emergency water main repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, October 15, southbound traffic on Academy Blvd was reduced to one lane in order to repair a water leak on the 42" water main at Academy and Meadowland.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, CSU worked through the night Tuesday to repair the water main, but Southbound Academy Blvd remains restricted to one lane as of Wednesday.

Academy Blvd is scheduled to be fully reopened by Friday afternoon.

___





____

