Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

All directions closed at the intersection of East Bijou and North Chelton Road following an accident

CSFD Traffic Accident
Colorado Springs Fire Department
CSFD Traffic Accident
Posted at 4:08 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 18:08:47-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of an accident Friday afternoon that has shut down the intersection of Bijou Street and Chelton Road.

According to the department, one person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Crews are asking you to avoid the area as they work to clear the scene.

There is no information at this time as to what led to the accident.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pumpkin Patch Guide 480x360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023