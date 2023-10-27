All directions closed at the intersection of East Bijou and North Chelton Road following an accident

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of an accident Friday afternoon that has shut down the intersection of Bijou Street and Chelton Road.

According to the department, one person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Crews are asking you to avoid the area as they work to clear the scene.

There is no information at this time as to what led to the accident.

