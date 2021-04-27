All aboard! Pikes Peak Cog Railway set to leave the station after a 3 ½ year delay

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Railway will reopen to the public on May 27, according to a release Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. Tickets are already on sale here.

The iconic railway has been a Colorado tourist attraction dating back to 1891. Stretching almost nine miles, it chugs to the summit of Pikes Peak and back.

But in 2018, the owner of the railway, the Broadmoor Hotel, closed the line to perform renovation work, costing $100 million.

However, before work began, there was some uncertainty surrounding the cog railway’s future.

The Broadmoor Hotel said in 2018 that it was reviewing whether it should stay or go for good.

"We want to run a five-star, five diamond operation, including the railroad, we need to take a look at the next step," said Hotel President and CEO Jack Damioli in March of 2018.

They ultimately decided to continue operating the line and installed new trains from Stadler Bussnang, a Switzerland-based manufacturer.

There are now three new engines and nine passenger cars to take people up the mountain on new track, which has been converted from its previous ABT system to a new Strub single rail cog system, according to Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on June 30, the Cog’s 130th anniversary.