Alexander Mountain Fire grows to 992 acres overnight, 0% contained

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Alexander Mountain Fire, burning west of Loveland in Larimer County, grew to 992 acres overnight, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) announced Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of residents from Drake to The Dam Store along Highway 34 were the first ordered to evacuate Monday by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office as the wildfire burned on Alexander Mountain. Those evacuation orders were later extended to residents living on Waltonia Rd., Sylvan Dale to Ellis Ranch, and Eden Valley to Sunrise Ranch as well as for people living along County Road 18E from Pole Hill to Pinewood Reservoir.

Evacuees were told to head to Namaqua Elementary School in Loveland and the Estes Park Events Complex, though Larimer County deputies later said those at the elementary school would need to move to Foundations Church, located at 1380 N. Denver Ave. in Loveland, after 5 p.m.

People with ranch animals were advised to head to the The Ranch, 5290 Arena Cir., Loveland, CO 80538; while those with small animals (such as dogs, cats, etc.) were told to evacuate to NoCo Humane. Residents were advised to call them at (970) 226-3647, option 0, before heading there, however, to ask which of their two locations was taking in those smaller animals.

Voluntary evacuations were also issued for residents off of Glade Rd. from Highway 34 north to Indian Creek, as well as for residents off County Road 18E from County Road 31 to County Road 29. Those under a voluntary evacuation were told to gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.

In all, more than 2,600 devices were sent evacuation orders while about 1,500 were sent voluntary evacuation notices, according to David Moore, with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The fire has prompted responses from across the state including El Paso County. The Colorado Springs Fire Department has sent resources to help assist in the fire.

Last night CSFD recourses were requested for the Alexander Mountain Fire west of Loveland. This morning around 4 a.m. 4 members of our department headed to the fire to assist. They deployed in one of our Type 3 Wildland units, Wildland 4, pictured below.

Four members of the department including a Type 3 Wildland unit responded.

Those in the fire zone were advised to text LCEVAC to 888-777 for updates. A map of the evacuation area can be viewed here or in the embed below.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The U.S. Postal Service said the fire has impacted customers served by the Masonville and Drake post offices. USPS said impacted customers can pick up their mail at the following locations:



Customers served by the Masonville Post Office can pick up their mail at the Loveland Mail Post Office, located at 446 E. 29th Street in Loveland

Customers serviced by the Drake Post Office can pick up their mail at the Estes Park Post Office, located at 215 W. Riverside Dr. in Estes Park

In an update Tuesday morning, the USFS said the fire grew to 992 acres in size and is 0% contained. The fire was determined to be 950 acres as of 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The USFS said than 200 ground resources are on the scene working with aviation assets. Airplanes and helicopters will be working to secure the fire perimeter and "protect values at risk," according to the Forest Service.

First responders must also deal with near-critical fire weather in the area. High temperatures and low humidity are expected throughout the day, the USFS said. There will also be a significant amount of smoke as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

The USFS took command of the fire beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The agency said the Larimer County Sheriff's Office will continue to operate the Joint Information Center. Those in need of information can contact the center at 970-980-2500.