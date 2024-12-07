Albertsons recalls items containing Baloian Farms cucumbers due to salmonella concerns

COLORADO — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Albertsons released an announcement on December 2, recalling select store-made deli and produce items containing Baloian Farms cucumbers.

Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. announced a recall of "all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “Pamela” brand" that could be contaminated with salmonella on November 29.

The cucumbers were sold between October 12 through November 26.

Store-made products were recalled from Albertsons and Safeway days later from stores located in seven states; Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, southern Washington, and Wyoming.

Below is the list of items that were recalled in some affected states, including Colorado.

If you have any of these items in your household, the FDA recommends throwing them away or returning them to the store you purchased them from.

A person infected with salmonella will likely experience "fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain" according to the FDA. Symptoms usually start anywhere between six hours to six days after infection.





