Albany of Pueblo building that burned in 2021 is set for demolition

PUEBLO, Colo. — An eyesore in Pueblo is finally coming down. City officials say that they will start to tear down the Albany of Pueblo next week.

The Albany of Pueblo is the burned building in the downtown area that is located on E. 7th St.

The historic building is more than 100 years old and most recently served as an event center. The Albany of Pueblo was condemned after a fire in 2021.

Officials with the City of Pueblo say that the demolition of the building will cause some traffic delays.

"There will be some one way traffic on E. 7th St. in front of the Albany and as well as Albany St. itself adjacent to the Albany as well," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "The roads will not be closed."

The City of Pueblo says that the demolition of the building is expected to last through the middle of March.

