Alamosa Police Department search for suspect following Tuesday night shooting

ALAMOSA, Colo. — At around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, the Alamosa Police Department responded to a shooting around 1100 Denver Avenue.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a male with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery before being transferred to a Front Range Hospital for further treatment.

A suspect has not currently been located but a vague description has been provided to investigators.

The Alamosa Police Department is asking anyone who lives in the area to check any surveillance footage that may have captured the suspect between 11:00 pm and 11:30 pm last night.





