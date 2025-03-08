Alamosa Police Department responds to an incident at fast-food chain

ALAMOSA — Officers with the Alamosa Police Department were sent to a fast-food chain restaurant at 2501 Main Street on Friday, March 7 at 8:32 a.m.

According to police, employees said a man had locked himself in the Burger King bathroom, and refused to come out. They then noticed water coming from under the door.

Officers attempted to talk with the man for over 30 minutes when he stopped communication and found his way into the ceiling, where he caused "extensive damage."

While still in the ceiling, the man began kicking the wall, causing a large hole. Police report that the damage is estimated to cost $50,000.

Police say after an hour of attempting to talk with him, he surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

While in the police car, he bit a police officer causing "serious injury to the officer's arm." He also kicked the door and window of the police car.

Before being booked into the Alamosa County Jail, he was taken to the San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center to be checked for injury.

He's been identified as Dare Mezidor, and has been booked on the following charges:



2nd Degree Burglary

2nd Degree Assault on a Police Officer

Criminal Mischief (two counts)

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing a Peace Officer





