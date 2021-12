HUERFANO COUNTY — Officials in Huerfano County confirmed an aircraft is down on County Road 122, and that first responders are en route.

The type of aircraft, its pilot, and possible injuries are unknown at this point.

This is a developing story. News5 is working to learn more.

