Air Force Thunderbirds arrive ahead of Thursday's academy graduation

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Colorado Springs Tuesday ahead of Thursday's graduation. The team will practice two times Wednesday, weather permitting, to prepare for the flyover and air show that will happen at the end of the ceremony.

The pilots say the academy is one of the more challenging places for them to fly because of the altitude and topography of Colorado Springs.

"It keeps us on our toes for sure, it's definitely not easy, but getting in those practices will allow us to put on the best performance for the crowd out there," said Maj. Jeffrey "Simmer" Downie, a Thunderbird pilot.

Former Olympic swimmer Missy Franklin is set to fly with the Thunderbirds during Wednesday afternoon's practice.

Last year, crowds gathered to watch the Thunderbirds soar during graduation.

