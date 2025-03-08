Air Force reservists return from deployment Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force reservists returned from deployment Friday afternoon after spending four months supporting U.S. missions in Africa.

Family and friends eagerly greeted around 30 citizen airmen from the 302nd Airlift Wing. Their mission in Africa was to support both U.S. forces and allies.

Airmen did everything from moving supplies and equipment to helping with medical airlifts around Africa.

"When you come home from a deployment, it's very exciting to see our teammates but mostly our families, our spouses, our loved ones, our kids, it's very exciting to get home and see them waiting for us," said Col. Brett Schumer, Deputy Commander of the 302nd Airlift Wing.

The 302nd Airlift Wing is based out of Peterson Space Force Base.

