Air Force Gunners Association honors one of their own Friday

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The Air Force Gunners Association held a ceremony at the Air Force Academy Friday morning to honor one of their own.

Al Moore served during the Vietnam War as a tail gunner aboard B-52 bombers. During the war, Moore was one of two tail gunners to shoot down an enemy air craft during a mission. He died in 2009 at 55 years old.

Fellow servicemen who knew Moore say he was a quiet individual who focused on protecting his crew.

Robert Ashley, Moore's comrade, says Moore told his fellow airman he hoped he'd never have to shoot down another aircraft.

"What a great human being to even state that fact that there was another human being in that enemy aircraft," said Ashley. "Because they weren't enemies, the countries where enemies. That fighter pilot was doing his job and Al did his job, and to go through with it, it's all about training."

Fellow servicemen say one of Moore's passions was photography, and Moore would ask his fellow airmen to wake him up if a beautiful sunrise was happening.

