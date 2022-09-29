Air Force football placed on probation for recruiting violations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force football has been placed on two years of probation after an investigation revealed recruiting violations.

According to the NCAA, five members of the Air Force football program committed recruiting violations during COVID-19 dead periods. During a dead period, college coaches are not allowed to have any face-to-face contact with recruits.

According to ESPN, a former Falcons defensive line coach, Bill Sheridan was one of the coaches involved. He resigned from his coaching linebackers at Wisconsin's Badgers in may of this year.

The other individuals did not contest and agreed to their violations and penalties.

But the NCAA reports a fifth person involved in the investigation has contested the NCAA enforcement staff's alleged violations and their portion of the case is still being considered by the Committee on Infractions.

Some of the penalties which will be effective immediately include:

Two years of probation

A fine

A reduction of 46 total official visits for the football program during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years

A prohibition against unofficial visits in football from Sept. 1 through Oct. 12, 2022

A prohibition against all recruiting communications in football for four weeks during the 2022-23 academic year

A reduction in evaluation days for football by 10 during spring 2022 and by 34 during fall 2022

A reduction of the football squad size by 10 for four years, starting with the 2022-23 academic year

Show-cause orders for the individuals who have agreed to their violations and penalties

