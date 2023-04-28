Air Force Football honored at White House, receives Commander and Chief Trophy

WASHINGTON — The Air Force Falcon Football team was at the White House Friday to receive the Commander and Chief trophy following their win over both other armed forces academies and the Armed Forces Bowl over Baylor earlier this year.

Head Coach Troy Calhoun and team captains Haaziq Daniels and Brad Roberts presented President Biden with a game ball, customized jersey, and helmet.

Biden stated, "You can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service, and excellence. That’s all about you.”

The Falcon Football team was awarded the Commander and Chief trophy for their successful season, winning against rival U.S. Service Academies. The Falcons went on to beat the Naval Academy and Military Academy during their winning 10-3 season.

The latest win of the program's 21st Commander and Chief trophy cements a series record for the Falcon football program. The victory in the Armed Forces Bowl over Baylor marks the program's fourth consecutive bowl game and third win straight win over a Power 5 program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

