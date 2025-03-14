Air Force Cadet charged with sexual assault has been acquitted following court-martial

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — On Thursday, March 6, U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Cadet Everett Smalley was acquitted of all charges from a general court-martial.

Smalley chose trial by military judge alone and was found not guilty of the sexual assault charges and abusive sexual contact charges.

According to the Academy, the trial lasted four days and included testimonies from witnesses, evidence from the government, and evidence from the defense.

Previous coverage:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY — A general court-martial for USAFA Cadet Everett Smalley is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 3.

According to USAFA, Smalley has been charged with the following:



Attempted abusive sexual contact

Under Article 80, Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ)

Sexual assault and abusive sexual contact

Under Article 120, UCMJ

Assault

Under Article 128, UCMJ





Academy officials say "At this time, these charges are merely accusations, and Smalley is presumed innocent of the charges until, and unless, proven guilty."





