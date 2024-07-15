Air Force Academy's North Gate shuts down until August 2 for construction

USAFA — The Air Force Academy's North Gate is shut down to all inbound and outbound traffic as construction on a roundabout for the True North Commons project begins.

During the closure, Academy access will be through the South Gate.

The roundabout will provide access to the Academy, Hotel Polaris, and Hosmer Visitor Center. The True North Commons is a 57-acre development that is located outside of the northern security checkpoint. The development contains the 32,000-square-foot Hosmer Visitor Center, as well as the Hotel Polaris which is an accessible hotel that contains 375 rooms, a conference center, and office space.

