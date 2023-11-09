Watch Now
Air Force Academy to close North Gate on Friday

N_GATE_CONSTRUCTION.jpeg
AIR FORCE ACADEMY
Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 13:23:37-05

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The north gate to the U.S. Air Force Academy is closed to all traffic on Friday, Nov. 10.

Contractors will be pouring concrete for the deck of the pedestrian bridge between the new Academy Visitor Center, commercial hotel and conference center.

The north gate is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The 57-acre development of Air Force property includes the Hosmer Visitor Center, a publicly accessible commercial hotel, conference center and office space.
