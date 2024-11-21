Air Force Academy set to perform holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol"

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23, the Air Force Academy Bluebards Theater Troupe will be performing the holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol."

The musical performance will be free to the public, and no ticket is required. The performance will have first-come-first-serve open seating.

The performance will take place at Arnold Hall Auditorium, located at 2308 Cadet Dr, North of Colorado Springs.

The club has been producing annual productions since the 1960s, and they now have "more than 60 cadet actors and technical crew supported by faculty and community volunteers."

Cadet 2nd Class Layla Bohl says they're dedicating this particular production to a fellow cadet who passed away in September.

“We are dedicating this production to Cadet Avery Koonce, who we lost in September, because of the hope she consistently provided to her family, friends, and community."



“This production is a reflection of the values she embodied, and we hope it inspires others to carry that spirit forward.”

The show begins at 7 p.m. and the troupe urges people to arrive early to make sure they get a good seat.





