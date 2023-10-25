Watch Now
Air Force Academy scheduled to conduct emergency response exercise Wednesday

Posted at 5:57 AM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 07:57:52-04

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) will conduct an emergency response exercise on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Those near the USAFA can expect first responder activity, alarms, simulated gunfire, simulated explosions, and smoke from training devices.

Brief delays to traffic at the base and to routine services are possible.

This exercise has been planned with multiple first responder agencies, clinics, and hospitals in the area. Some organizations will participate directly.
