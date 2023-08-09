Air Force Academy parade celebrates the class of 2027 on Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY — The public is invited to an Air Force Academy (AFA) parade on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 a.m. at Stillman Field in celebration of the class of 2027.

The parade marks the class' acceptance into the cadet wing, their transition from basic cadets to fourth-class cadets, and their completion of summer training.

Those interested in attending will enter through the north gate. Attendees must have

their drives licenses and should be aware that vehicles will be subject to random searches.

Early arrival is suggested because a large turnout is expected.

This class consists of 1,132 cadets (325 women and 793 men) selected from a pool 10,118 applicants, according to the AFA.

____

