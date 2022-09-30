Air Force Academy names new visitors center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday afternoon there was a ceremony just outside the Air Force Academy to announce the name of the new visitors center being planned there.

It will be named after retired Air Force Lieutenant General Bradley Hosmer. General Hosmer served as the superintendent at the academy from 1991 until 1994.

He was a member of the first class to graduate from the Academy in 1959.

The new visitors center will be built on the hill near the north entrance to the Academy.

Hosmer says that while he is greatly honored he hopes that the new visitors center will help to show the accomplishments that the academy has achieved.

The new visitors center is scheduled to be completed in two years with construction already underway.

