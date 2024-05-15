Air Force Academy invites volunteers to place flags on the graves of the fallen for Memorial Day

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy (AFA) is inviting volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans ahead of Memorial Day.

Volunteers will help Air Force Academy staff place over 1,500 American flags on the graves found in the Academy Cemetery.

U.S. Air Force Academy

Flags will be provided by the Air Force Academy Staff.

RSVPs are not required for volunteers, and all are welcome to contribute.

Veterans have no uniform requirements.

If the weather affects the date of the flag placing, the Academy will set the flags as soon as the weather permits.

Those who volunteer can find the cemetery at 3026 Parade Loop Rd and are asked to meet at the Memorial Wall.

The event will be held on May 24 at 9:45 a.m.

Public access requirements can be found online on the Air Force Academy website.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.