Air Force Academy grad unexpectedly flies more than 300 people home to safety during Maui fires

As wildfires sparked in Maui and the historic resort town of Lahaina, one Air Force Academy graduate unexpectedly stepped in to fly hundreds of people off the island and home safe.

Captain Vince Eckelkamp, a United Airlines pilot, said he was on the island vacationing with his wife and daughter as the fires began on their sixth and final day there. The family woke up to no power in their hotel and decided to drive to the airport early, passing through Lahaina just hours before flames engulfed the town.

"When we see all the video of the line of cars that got burnt out in Lahaina it gets really emotional for us because we very easily could have been caught up in that had we not left when we did. To know that those people didn't make it, it's just, it's devastating," said Kathy Eckelkamp, Vince's wife.

After arriving at the airport, their flight was hit with delay after delay, pushing it to the next day. Capt. Eckelkamp said crew members were stranded in different parts of the island and pilots were nearing their working limitations. Their flight would have been canceled for the second night in a row if he had not stepped in to help.

Capt. Eckelkamp unexpectedly flew the plane of more than 300 passengers off the island to safety. With no United Airlines uniform, he flew the plane in his shorts, tennis shoes, and a polo shirt.

He said he knew he made the right decision to help after hearing the stories of devastation.

"With what they're going through, what they went through, what they're going to go through, rebuilding families, rebuilding businesses, buildings. I mean, I just did a small, small piece of any of that. And I'm glad I could do it. I wish I could do more," said Capt. Eckelkamp.

Many are calling his actions heroic, but his wife and daughter said his decision to fly the plane was nothing out of the ordinary for him.

"I've admired him all my life and just being able to say, 'Yeah, this is my dad, this is who he is. This is what he does,' is huge to me," said his daughter, Kallie.

"People are calling my husband a hero, but this is just what he does. This is who he is. We believe the true heroes are the people who are in Maui right now," said his wife, Kathy.

Capt. Eckelkamp, who graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1988, said the training there prepared him to be able to step in as a leader at a moment's notice.

"It's all about leadership. That's what it's trying to teach you. It's trying to get you to make those tough decisions and get you to step up and be a leader when you need to be. And I think that's exactly what happened when I was in Maui. I knew it was my time to step up," he said.

The family, now home safe in Denver, said they can't help but think about the devastation that is still affecting the lives of people in Maui.

"It was tragic. It is something we'll never forget for our whole lives, but I'm just really glad we were able to help," said Capt. Eckelkamp.

