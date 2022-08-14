Air Force Academy Falcons getting ready to get back on the field

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, fans lined up outside the Air Force Falcon stadium to come to enjoy some of the first events of the 2022 football season.

The free event for the public held 700 fans to enjoy food trucks, inflatables, a balloon artist, a caricature artist, face painting, and a movie. Fans were getting excited, and organizers wanted to make sure that everyone had a good time.

"We have three different inflatables, a bouncy house, an obstacle course, and then a really cool slide. We also have a face painter, a balloon artist, and a caricature artist, and we have a bunch of food trucks that people can try out as well...", says Assistant Director of Marketing Autumn Bolton.

Bolton and others have been working hard for the past two months to put this event on.

Longtime game fans like the Baker family have been coming to the Falcon Fan Fest for years.

"We go to all the games, we love being here" says Kryssa Baker.

Her son, RaySean, has dreams of playing football in this stadium someday.

"When I come to the football games, it's always nice to cheer them on", says RaySean.

Luke Wellman was happy to come out to the event today with his daughter and wife.

"It feels great. It's really nice, you feel the energy with Falcon athletics, you just see everyone happy and smiling, it's really nice", says Wellman.

Everyone today told us their favorite parts of the event, from the Spider-Man movie to the face painting. But Bolton enjoyed being able to bring everyone from the community together.

"You know, just getting everyone excited for the season", says Bolton. "I think everyone coming together after all the COVID and everything that's been happening, it's great to have everyone back".

For a look at the Falcon's schedule this season, you can click the link here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.