Air Force Academy cadets may not graduate without COVID vaccine regime

COLORADO SPRINGS — The US Air Force Academy says two senior cadets may not be able to graduate with their classmates next week because they did not get vaccinated for COVID. This is in addition to eight other vaccines required of cadets.

Superintendent of the US Air Force Academy Lt. General Richard M. Clark decided their religious exemption requests do not outweigh the requirement of a safe and ready military force.

However, if they commit to the vaccine regimen and are fully vaccinated by August 1, the cadets can graduate next week as commissioned officers.

If they do not, and leave the service, the cadets must pay back their taxpayer-funded tuition.

Congressman Doug Lamborn has written to the superintendent arguing to allow the cadets to graduate. A release from his office states, "Not only does this decision penalize the religious beliefs of these cadets, and violate their First Amendment rights, but it also upholds a requirement that is currently subject to numerous unresolved lawsuits."

