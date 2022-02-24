Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Air Force Academy Cadets learn from George Takei in symposium

Actor and activist George Takei speaks to Cadets at the Air Force Academy about his childhood experience in an interment camp as part of their Ethics and Human Dignity symposium.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 15:55:32-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Air Force Academy Cadets got to learn from a big name this week.

Actor and activist George Takei gave a speech about his time as a child in an internment camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

The speech was part of the Academy's National Character and Leadership symposium.

This year's theme is "ethics and respect for human dignity."

Takei is best known for his role on Star Trek.

His recent autobiography, They Called us Enemy, was required reading for cadets in the class of 2025.

Students say his experiences mirror the emotions felt by many at the academy.

"Finding out about such a deeply shameful part of American history and studying it so we don't repeat it is incredibly important, especially at a place like this where we'd be enforcing something like that," said cadet Brenna Reyes.

Takei's speech is the kickoff for the symposium which runs through the end of the week for cadets.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation