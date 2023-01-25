Air Force Academy Cadet found guilty of sexual assault

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The United States Air Force Academy announced the sentencing and punitive discharge of an Air Force Academy Cadet Tuesday following a court-martial trial.

The Air Force Academy says that Cadet Justin Couty has been convicted and sentenced following a general court-martial that ended on Saturday, January 21st. Couty chose trial by a military judge alone.

The military judge handed down a 5-year sentence to Couty after finding the cadet guilty of two counts of sexual assault. The judge did find Couty not guilty of two charges of abusive sexual contact and one count of sexual assault.

The trial included testimony from victims, witnesses, and evidence presented from the government and defense of the case.

