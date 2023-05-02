Air Force Academy Cadet death under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The cause of death for Jesse Fimian, a Cadet Second Class of the United States Air Force Academy, is now under investigation. The Academy announced his death on Tuesday, May 2.

The USAFA said in a press release that Fimian was reported deceased to Academy officials on the evening of Sunday, April 30.

The 25-year-old was a political science major and a member of the class of 2024. He aspired to be a Space Operator as part of the United States Space Force.

“Jesse will be remembered for his contributions [to] Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the USAFA Superintendent.

Classes and training throughout Tuesday, May 2, were made optional for those who needed to mourn this loss.

“Cadet Squadron 27, along with Jesse’s friends, family, and many others throughout the Cadet Wing, need our support during this difficult time," said Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets.

The Academy is offering chaplains, mental health professionals, and leaders to those in need, according to their release.

____

