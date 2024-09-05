Air Force Academy cadet and track team member found dead in dorm room Wednesday

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Members of the United States Air Force Academy are mourning the death of a cadet Thursday according to the Academy.

Details are limited as the death is under investigation, but the Academy said in a news release Thursday morning that Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce, 19, was found unconscious, and after live-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

Koonce was a member of the Falcon Track and Field team and was a freshman this year part of the Cadet Class of 2028 hailing from Taylor, Texas.

“We lost an incredible teammate last night – while only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA,” said Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family.”

The Academy says they have support services like Academy Chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and other resources in place for cadets, faculty, and staff.

