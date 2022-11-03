Air Academy High School put on a secured perimeter Thursday afternoon following a potential bomb threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Thursday around 12:30 pm, Air Academy High School leadership received reports from students of a potential threat to the school.

Students had reported seeing graffiti in the school bathrooms of threats of violence, in particular a bomb attack.

School administrators immediately contacted Academy District 20 Security, Security Forces, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.

The campus was put on a secure perimeter while officers and staff conducted a sweep of the building and an investigation on school grounds.

Eventually, the school was cleared, and the threat was determined not to be credible.

The school said in a letter to parents and staff, "It is back to business as usual at Air Academy High School. We would like to applaud our students for their swift action for coming forward to say something when seeing something."

