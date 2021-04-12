Agricultural burn becomes out of control in Meeker, grows beyond 800 acres on private land

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — An agricultural burn in Meeker grew out of control and has burned more than 800 acres as of Monday morning.

On Sunday at 1:06 p.m., Rio Blanco County Communications Center received a 911 call about an out-of-control agricultural burn near the eight-mile mark on County Road 8, the Rio Grande County Sheriff's Office said.

Several agencies — including the Meeker Volunteer Fire Department, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, Rio Blanco County Road and Bridge, and Bureau of Land Management — responded to the fire.

Crews worked through the night conducting backburns, the sheriff's office said.

As of Monday morning, no structures had been damaged.

The 800-acre fire is still burning. It is contained to private land.

Additional ground crews will arrive Monday to help.