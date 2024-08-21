Aggressive moose forces closure of trail near North Star Nature Preserve in Pitkin County

ASPEN, Colo. — A portion of the East of Aspen Trail near the North Star Nature Preserve is closed indefinitely due to an aggressive moose in the area, Pitkin County officials announced Tuesday.

According to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, two female moose, each with a calf, have been frequenting the area. One cow and her calf have been spotted regularly on the East of Aspen Trail, which runs along the preserve.

According to county officials, the cow has recently charged at trail users. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, moose are very protective of their territory and young.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails

The trail is closed between the South Gate parking lot and the North Star takeout. There is also a voluntary closure for paddlers at North Star. County officials said The Beach may close as warranted.

“Respecting the closure is crucial for everyone's safety. We don’t want harm to come to anyone, including the moose,” Open Space and Trails Ranger Supervisor Rick Norman said in a statement.

CPW warns that moose see dogs as predators and will attack them aggressively. Pitkin County officials say dogs should be kept on a leash and as close to their owner as possible.

Visitors and residents of the area should be aware of their surroundings at all times. If you do encounter a moose, stay calm, give them plenty of space and leave the area in the opposite direction.

For more moose safety tips, click here.





