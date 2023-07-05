Affordable films are making their return in southern Colorado theatres

COLORADO — Cinemark's Summer Movie Clubhouse, which offers tickets to moviegoers for $1.50, and Regal's Summer Movie Express, which offers tickets for $2.00, are back in southern Colorado.

Participating Cinemark theatres will hold their Summer Movie Clubhouse on Wednesday mornings, from June 19 through August 10.

Cinemark films will include:



The Bad Guys, July 12

DC League of Super-Pets, July 26

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, August 9

A full list is available on the company's website.

Regal's summer deal runs May 23 through September 6, with individual theaters aligning their scheduling for nine weeks with the local school system’s summer break schedule.

Regal films will include:



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, July 4 & 5

Sing 2, July 25 & 26

The Boss Baby: Family Business, August 1 & 2

A full list is available on the company's website.

Participating Cinemark locations include:



Cinemark Tinseltown Colorado Springs and XD

Cinemark Carefree Circle XD and IMAX

Participating Regal locations only include:

Regal Interquest

