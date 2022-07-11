FOUNTAIN, CO — Thirty-one-year-old Andrea Serrano was arrested after the sexual assault of a 13-year-old male in Fountain.

The Fountain Police Department began an investigation on June 27 into a report of a sexual assault on a 13-year-old.

Serrano was arrested on July 5 after she confirmed the relationship.

In an affidavit obtained by KOAA News5, Serrano became pregnant after police say she sexually assaulted the 13-year-old.

The document also revealed the victim lived with Serrano for several weeks.

Serrano was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on two felony charges: Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust and Sexual Assault on a Child.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

