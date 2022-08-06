Adventure Day at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Cheyenne Mountain State Park encouraged visitors to explore their wild side Saturday. Adventure Day is one of the park's most popular events of the year.

Families got to experience a variety of outdoor activities like how to use bow and arrow, or to shoot 22-caliber rifle.

There were also activity stations for hatchet throwing, knot tying, fishing and geocaching.

"So far, today everybody that's been coming has been having a great time," said Michael Ivis, a Senior Ranger at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

"We're at the hatchet throwing station as you can see behind me here, and people are just having a blast."

Parks guests were also entered into a raffle drawing with every activity station they visited. All of the Adventure Day activities were free with a paid parks pass.

Daily admission costs $9. Annual passes cost $80.

