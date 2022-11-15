Adopt-A-Family holiday gift drive kicks off its second year

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the holidays around the corner, it’s going to be tough for some families this year.

However, a local effort is underway to help families in need in Colorado Springs, and you can be a part of helping them have a good joyous, and festive Christmas.

It’s through the Adopt-A-Family holiday gift drive. It’s a partnership between Pikes Peak United Way and Harrison School District 2 and 2022 marks the program's second year running.

The district has identified around 250 families from 19 schools that are identified to receive gifts.

“You don’t realize how little a family can get by on until you see their holiday wish list,” said Elizabeth Quevedo, Director of Community Impact at Pikes Peak United Way. “Adopt-A-Family provides for basic needs, but also goes a little farther to provide holiday cheer by filling some of those ‘wants’ as well.”

The most requested items are shoes, with nearly 400 pairs of shoes on wish lists. Parents also asked for coats for their children, with nearly 200 coats on wish lists.

If you’re interested in adopting a family, you have until December 2nd to sign up. To adopt a family this Christmas, click here.

Donors will drop off their gifts Wednesday, December 7, 2022, or Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm at:

Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center, 1520 Verde Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Families will pick up their wrapped gifts on December 12, 2022, and December 13, 2022, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

