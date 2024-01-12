ADL reports more than 400 antisemitic incidents in Mountain States region amid Israel-Hamas war

DENVER — More than 400 antisemitic incidents have been reported in the Mountain States region, which includes Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Between October 7, 2023, and January 7, 2024, the ADL has recorded 3,283 antisemitic incidents, according to its recent report.

According to the report, the United States has seen the following in the past three months:



60 incidents of physical assault

553 incidents of vandalism

1,353 incidents of verbal or written harassment

1,317 rallies, including antisemitic rhetoric, expressions of support for terrorism against the state of Israel and/or anti-Zionism.

CNN reports the ADL began including "rallies, including antisemitic rhetoric, expressions of support for terrorism against the state of Israel and/or anti-Zionism" in its report beginning Oct. 7.

"We need to see all sectors of our society — school officials, university presidents, college administrators, elected officials, law enforcement, and other community groups — really state clearly that antisemitism will not be tolerated," said Jeremy Shaver, senior associate regional director of ADL Mountain States Region.

The ADL created an interactive map that details incidents from around the country. One report states a student wore a Hitler costume to school in Parker on Halloween. Another says a rabbi was "heckled with threatening statements" while leaving an Aurora City Council meeting on Oct. 23.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Islamophobic incidents are also on the rise. Between Oct. 7 and Nov. 4, the organization's national headquarters and its chapters received 1,283 requests for help and reports of bias — a 216 percent increase over the previous year, according to CAIR.

While incidents may not always rise to the level of hate crimes, the Department of Justice considered 2022 a record year for hate crimes. More than 13,000 people were victimized, according to the department's data.

To report a hate crime to the Department of Justice, click here.