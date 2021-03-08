ADHD symptoms and concerns rise during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the agency CHADD, the nation's leading non-profit organization that serves people affected by ADHD, calls to its helpline have increased by 62 percent since the start of the pandemic.

ADHD, or Attention Deficit, Hyper-activity Disorder, according to the CDC, is neuro-developmental disorder, characterized by a persistent pattern of unstable levels of attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the loss of structure, with many peoples working out of their homes alongside their children engaged in virtual learning.

At the office, it's easier to stay away from distractions. A formal workplace can often enforce a natural separation from things like TV and social media, but isolated at home, workers may be more vulnerable. The adults who either have ADHD or think they do, have found their coping strategies no longer work and they're unable to function.

"The important thing is structure. The person with ADHD has trouble organizing things and following a schedule on their own," explained Dr. L. Eugene Arnold, a Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist.>

According to the National Institute of Health, in Colorado, 5.8 percent of adults suffer from ADHD, and men are three times more likely to be diagnosed with this disorder, than men. Without that structure, this pandemic can cause the symptoms of someone with ADHD to flare. Nearly 38 percent of adults with ADHD experience depression, compared to eight percent of the general adult population.

If you think you or your child may be suffering from ADHD, call 1-866-200-8098.