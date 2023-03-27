Addiction recovery card project looking for artists

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nonprofit Lift the Label has partnered with the Colorado Department of Human Services to offer Recovery Cards for those facing addiction. The state has given out over 98,000 cards for free since 2019.

Now, the program is looking for local artists in Colorado to apply for their art to be shown on these cards. The application to do so ends on April 2nd.

"People don't know what to say to me when I tell them, You know, I've struggled with addiction in the past. And so there's this clear gap there and it wasn't that people did not want to support, It was just that they didn't have the words," said Charolette Whitney with the Department of Human Services, talking about the feedback they've received from people facing addiction.

The Recovery Cards are free to all Colorado Residents and show messages of support with phrases like "I will never give up on you", "I Love Watching you Soar", and "You are my rock".

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.