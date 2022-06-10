AdAmAn Club to help renovate alley off Tejon St

COLORADO SPRINGS — This year will mark the 100th anniversary of the AdAmAn Club, which hikes to the summit of Pikes Peak every New Year's Eve and set off fireworks to ring in the new year.

To help commemorate the club's 100th anniversary, they have partnered with the downtown partnership to help renovate and decorate one of the alleyways along Tejon St.

Construction began on June 1st.

Currently, Colorado Springs Utilities is updating the utilities along that alleyway as part of the renovation. Once that is complete, artists will draw murals that incorporate the AdAmAn Club, Pikes Peak as well as Barr Trail and Barr Camp.

"It's very Instagrammable, people want to come down they see somebody that has a photo of it. They want to know where it is and it draws them to come down. So we're thinking the same for this and a lot of the imagery and enhancements that are going into this alley are going to be reminiscent of the club and its history," explained Chelsea Gondeck with the Downtown Partnership.

Funding for the project is coming mostly from donations from the AdAmAn Club.

Improvements to the utilities should be done sometime next week. The alleyway will be finished in September.

