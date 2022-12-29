AdAmAn Alley celebrates 100 years of tradition in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The new AdAmAn alley in downtown Colorado Springs opened Wednesday night celebrating the 100th anniversary of the AdAmAn Club.

Each year since 1922 members of the club make their way up Pikes Peak and set off fireworks at the top of the mountain on New Year's Eve. The club gets its name from adding a man to the climb each year.

The AdAmAn Alley off Tejon Street features multiple painted murals, light displays, historic information about the AdAmAn Club, and a depiction of the Barr Trail climbed by the members starting on Dec. 30 each year. The alleyway project took more than two years of planning and the grand opening was postponed in November due to weather.

George Berlin, one of the artists who worked on the alley, said he spent six months creating the light projection over the Mountain Majesty mural.

"It is representing the wonder and the awe of fireworks and enjoying nature and we really wanted to pair that with our projection design to bring the magic into the story," he said.

The AdAmAn Club raised over $650,000 to fund the art seen in the alleyway. The light displays will operate every night after sundown.

