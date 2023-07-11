ADA accessible dog park coming to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Construction is underway on a new dog park at Antlers Ark in Colorado Springs. The new dog park is part of the parks department's master plan to develop local parks in the downtown area.

The new park will be fully enclosed, have separate areas for big and small dogs, and will feature lots of amenities for pets to socialize.

"What antlers will provide is a lot more intimate setting. It's in that urban environment. So folks who maybe have their dogs with them at work or who live downtown can walk to that location. And it's a close drive to the interstate. So folks who want to come and visit will be able to enjoy that experience," said David Deitemeyer Senior Landscape Architect, Parks Department.

The $510,000 price tag for the new dog park for the new park comes from voter-approved TABOR retention funds that the parks department has been using to improve parks and trails in the Colorado Springs area.

