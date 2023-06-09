Actor John Amos of Westcliffe hospitalized, allegations of elder abuse says CBI

WESTCLIFFE — 'Good Times' actor and Westcliffe resident John Amos is currently receiving treatment at a Tennessee hospital according to a press release sent out on Friday from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Custer County Sherriff's Office, and Amos' publicist.

CBI is currently investigating allegations of multiple crimes that Amos may be a victim of. Some are describing the crimes as "elder abuse," though Colorado Revised Statutes do not have a specific charge titled "elder abuse."

According to the CBI crimes potentially committed could include:



Criminal negligence — CRS 18-6.5-103(2),

Assault — CRS 18-6.5-103(3),

Robbery — CRS 18-6.5-103(4),

Theft — CRS 18-6.5-103(5),

Caretaker neglect — CRS 18-6.5-103(6),

Sexual assault — CRS 18-6.5-103(7), and

Exploitation — CRS 18-6.5-103(7.5)

CBI did note that there is a penalty enhancement for certain crimes against victims 70 years and older.

No further details were made available. News5 will continue to develop this story as we learn more information.

