Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Actor John Amos of Westcliffe hospitalized, allegations of elder abuse says CBI

The actor is currently being treated at a hospital in Tennessee
John Amos
Nick Ut/AP
FILE - In this July 26, 2007, file photo, actor John Amos, of the new drama "Men in Trees," attends the ABC Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, legendary Rutgers women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer, “Roots” and “Good Times” star Amos, and actors Flip Wilson and Danny Aiello will be among those inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, FIle)
John Amos
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 16:47:49-04

WESTCLIFFE — 'Good Times' actor and Westcliffe resident John Amos is currently receiving treatment at a Tennessee hospital according to a press release sent out on Friday from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Custer County Sherriff's Office, and Amos' publicist.

CBI is currently investigating allegations of multiple crimes that Amos may be a victim of. Some are describing the crimes as "elder abuse," though Colorado Revised Statutes do not have a specific charge titled "elder abuse."

According to the CBI crimes potentially committed could include:

  • Criminal negligence — CRS 18-6.5-103(2), 
  • Assault — CRS 18-6.5-103(3), 
  • Robbery — CRS 18-6.5-103(4), 
  • Theft — CRS 18-6.5-103(5), 
  • Caretaker neglect — CRS 18-6.5-103(6), 
  • Sexual assault — CRS 18-6.5-103(7), and 
  • Exploitation — CRS 18-6.5-103(7.5)

CBI did note that there is a penalty enhancement for certain crimes against victims 70 years and older.
No further details were made available. News5 will continue to develop this story as we learn more information.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing