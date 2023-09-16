Active shooter situation underway on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — There is a significant law enforcement presence on the east side of Colorado Springs Friday evening.

According to the Gold Hill Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department, there is an active shooter situation underway on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, the situation is at the Alpine Vista Apartment Complex just east of the Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road intersection.

As of 9:55 p.m. the Gold Hill Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department says the situation is contained to the general area of the apartment complex but not under control at this time.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area at this time.

There is no information at this time if there are any injuries.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

____

