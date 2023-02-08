Active duty soldier arrested on charges related to sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN — An active duty soldier in the Army was arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

On Jan. 12 at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Fountain Police Department executed a search warrant in the 11000 block of Berry Farm Road after receiving a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Evidence recovered during the search led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Josef Smith of Fountain.

Smith was later arrested at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 and was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Fountain Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims.

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

