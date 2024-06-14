Action Colorado is hosting their 2024 Energy Summit

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado State University-Pueblo is hosting Action Colorado for its 2024 Energy Summit.

The summit will discuss how Colorado can keep communities at the forefront of the world of energy.

They will speak about how electrification, the environment, economic development, and the need for clean, firm, and dispatchable power will come together.

Leading experts hailing from Colorado and around the country will be in attendance to speak on the future of energy, which will include topics such as workforce readiness, energy diversification, and economic and federal investments in new technologies.

The Energy Summit will be located at CSU-Pueblo and will start at 5:10 p.m.

There will be an opportunity for the press to speak with the leaders following the summit.

