Act Fast: Colorado e-bike rebate applications open for 7 days only

COLORADO — The Community Access to Electric Bicycles Rebate Program is accepting applications from Monday through next Monday, December 11th.

The program is intended to allow Coloradans the opportunity to get access to the growing number of e-bikes on the market. Following success in Denver, the statewide program launched this year.

WHO QUALIFIES?

The rebates qualify for Colorado residents 18 years and older who fit the qualifying income requirements. Along with this proof of address, and proof of income will be required to see if you are eligible for one of the two rebate levels.

REBATE AMOUNTS

People will qualify for the low-income rebate if the household income is below 80% of the area median income (AMI) of their county. For instance, in El Paso County for a household size of one person, if your income is below $54,640, then you qualify for the low-income rebate of up to $1,750 including the equipment, adaptive e-bike, and more incentives.

People will qualify for the moderate-income rebate if their household income is between 80% - 100% of the area median income of their county. For people in El Paso County, if your household size is one, then you will qualify for the moderate-income rebate if your income is between $54,640 - $68,300. The moderate-income rebate is a base amount of $500 with added-on incentives totaling a rebate at $1,150.

PARTICIPATING COLORADO RETAILERS

Click here to apply for your rebate.

