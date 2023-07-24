Act fast, a limited amount of half-priced Broncos tickets are available Tuesday

DENVER — Denver Broncos fans get ready, a limited number of half-price tickets will be on sale Tuesday afternoon.

We are only 45 days away from the start of regular season football and under 20 days away until pre-season football begins.

Beginning at 10 a.m. a total of 2,000 tickets will be half-price, according to the football organization.

There will be a limit to four tickets per household and fans should expect some tickets to start at $15.00. Tickets cannot be re-sold or transferred and there are no exchanges, cancellations, or refunds.

Click here to learn more. To learn more about tickets, click here.

____

