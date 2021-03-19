Accusations of inappropriate behavior continue against former massage therapist

PUEBLO — Testimonies lasted from 9:00 am until after 5:00 pm in the preliminary hearing against Christian Sais, the man who worked as a message therapist in Pueblo and was arrested in April 2020 for allegations of unwanted sexual contact.

The hearing will determine if there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial. All of the current allegations against Sais are yet to be proven in court. The judge is expected to make a decision regarding which charges to move forward with sometime next week.

Since Sais original arrest, the Pueblo Police Department says over a dozen women in total have come forward with accusations that Sais touched them inappropriately during massages. However, not all of the alleged victims filed formal charges.

Erika Trujillo did.

"I don't trust anybody now. Ya know, I'm always looking for the bad in people, I was never like that," said Trujillo when describing the toll her alleged incident with Sais has taken on her over the last year.

Trujillo, a part-time personal trainer, says she began seeing Sais "several years ago" at Souler Wellness Center for injuries like a rotator cuff problem on her right shoulder. Trujillo testified that in her last two session with Sais, sometime between January 2020 and April 2020, his techniques were out of the ordinary and made her uncomfortable. Trujillo claims Sais said he wanted to "open up her hips" and began thrusting against her backside.

"That last massage ya know, I was like hey, hey stop this isn't right. This doesn't feel right… and he kind of laughed it off."

Some of the women who testified today were mothers of these alleged victims, others made more serious allegations like unwanted and unprotected sex.

PPD says they believe more alleged victims have not yet come forward, so does Trujillo.

"He needs to be put away and the more people that come forward, the stronger the case is against him and the stronger the community we have to help fight"

If you have any more allegations against Sais, please contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-553-3335

